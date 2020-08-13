Crowds of Protesters in Oregon Block Buses Carrying Men in ICE Custody

Hundreds of protesters stalled two ICE buses for several hours in an attempt to block agents transporting two detainees at a parking lot in Bend, Oregon, on August 12, reports said.

This footage, posted to Instagram by Duane Miller, shows agents and protesters outside one of the buses.

Oregon Public Broadcasting said that the two men were detained on the morning of August 12, with social media reports leading people to descend on the buses at a hotel parking lot on Southwest Industrial Way.

The report said the men detained had lived in Oregon for more than a decade and family members were among the crowd that arrived.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell said on Twitter the men had warrants out for their arrest. “This is not a sweep for undocumented immigrants,” she wrote.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said a federal agent called police to inform them there was a “group of community members blocking a bus that had two subjects that were under ICE custody inside of it.”

Police said they arrived on scene at around 1 pm but pulled back when federal agents came along.

OPB reported that around 24 US Border Patrol officers arrived at the scene around 11 pm and pepper sprayed at least three people before removing the two men from the buses.

Eyewitnesses said the men were placed into a van at the scene.

Protesters dispersed by around 2 am on August 13, police said.

“The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior,” an ICE spokeswoman told KTVZ. Credit: Duane Miller via Storyful