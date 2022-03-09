Crowds March Through New York City to Protest in Favor of Abortion Rights
Large crowds marched through the streets of New York City on International Women’s Day, to protest in favour of abortion rights, in response to a forthcoming supreme court decision.
This footage, filmed by Twitter user Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights on March 8, shows protesters chanting “we must decide our fate” and “abortion stays legal” as they march down East 14th Street.
The Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which is currently before the Supreme Court, could lead to weakening or overturning the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion in the US.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case by July. Credit: Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights via Storyful