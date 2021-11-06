Crowds March on Global Day for Climate Justice in Glasgow

Massive crowds turned out for a climate justice march in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 6’s Global Day for Climate Justice, midway through the COP26 summit.

Protesters from almost every continent rallied to demand global climate change action and justice, the COP26 coalition reported.

Video filmed by William Watson in Glasgow shows large groups of people gathered in Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls, with many holding climate change-themed banners and signs. Credit: William Watson via Storyful