Crowds Line New York Streets to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Crowds lined Manhattan’s streets to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24.
The 96th parade included 16 character balloons, 28 floats, 12 marching bands, several music performers, and more.
The parade, which included 5,000 volunteers, followed a 2.5-mile route from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Herald Square. As well as returning crowd favorites like Baby Yoda, the parade featured some new balloons, including Striker, the US Soccer Star. Credit: Alayna Messer via Storyful