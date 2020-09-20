Crowds Gather at the Supreme Court for Second Night of Vigil for Justice Ginsburg

Crowds joined in a vigil to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court in Washington for a second night on September 19.

Video posted by Mandy Slutsker shows people holding candles and their phone lights in the air outside the Supreme Court building.

Senator Elizabeth Warren gave a speech to the gathering, leading them in a chant of “I will fight” in reference to Bader Ginsburg’s stance on rulings regarding the DREAM Act and the Affordable Care Act.

Ginsburg died at 87 from complications due to metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court said in a statement. Credit: Mandy Slutsker via Storyful