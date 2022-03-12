Crowds Gather in Melitopol to Protest After Reported Abduction of Mayor

Crowds gathered to protest in Melitopol, Ukraine, on March 12, the day after Ukrainian officials accused Russia of abducting the city’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov, from an administrative building.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Deputy Head of the Office of Volodymyr Zelensky, said over 2,000 people rallied on Saturday morning to demand the release of Fedorov.

The mayor had, despite the arrival of invading Russian forces, continued to operate the city’s council — holding meetings, enacting measures, directing funds and aid — while also posting regular and detailed updates on social media about the situation in Melitopol, sometimes several times a day.

On the Monday before Federov’s alleged abduction, and after he had helped organize humanitarian deliveries to the city, the mayor was awarded the Order of Courage by President Zelensky. Credit: Kyrylo Tymoshenko via Storyful