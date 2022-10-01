Crowds gather at King’s Cross to protest energy costs

Crowds gather at King’s Cross Station in central London to protest against spiralling energy costs. One organisation called ‘Don’t Pay UK’ is calling on a million people to withhold payments to their energy companies, as the price cap rises today, despite intervention by the government.

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday she has “a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” leaning into her history-making role as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Jackson spoke at the Library of Congress several hours after she made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief ceremony that was attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. “People from all walks of life approach me with what I can only describ

    The Green Party is downsizing its leadership contest following an exodus of people from the party's leadership organizing committee. A news release from its press secretary, Fabrice Lachance Nové, states the party will reduce the planned two rounds of voting to one. Voting for the single round will now begin on Nov. 12 and end on Nov. 19. The party's Federal Council made the decision Wednesday. "This will allow all six candidates to run their campaigns through the November voting period," said L

    STORY: Stories that made us smile1// ‘’Hi guys!”’Lebanon’s two-year-old chef took TikTok by storm‘Chef Popo’ and his mom have over one million followers on the platform(Cybele el Haddad, Liam el Haddad’s mother)"I put on the camera and he started talking to the camera. I was surprised because I didn't expect him to be that cute and friendly on camera. Surely, he is a baby, all babies are cute, but him standing, talking and explaining how the recipe works, this is a skill he has that not everyone has, and this is what also made our content successful."2//Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo played a ‘zero gravity’ matchand scored a goal in the Guinness World Record-setting game played at 20,230 feet3//This is the world’s tallest catIt holds the Guinness World Record, measuring 47.83 cm (18.8 inches)4//88-year-old Ibrahim Kalesic showcased his fitness regime(Ibrahim Kalesic, Skydiver)"I am officially the oldest active skydiver in Europe. My wish is to jump for another 10 years to set a Guinness World record."Location: Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina"Many are surprised that at my age, 88, I jump. It's a sensation. Wherever I go, they gladly welcome me."

    New York Attorney General Letitia James wants to accelerate her $250 million fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his children, his company, and two of its executives. James, in a letter to the state's chief administrative judge, signaled her intention to push for a trial before 2024 and asked him to keep the civil case before Judge Arthur Engoron, who had presided over disputes between the attorney general and the Trump legal team during the investigation. The Office of the Attorney General "intends to seek an expedited preliminary conference to set a trial date before the end of 2023," James' letter said.

    STORY: A video posted on social media by the Ukrainian president's chief of staff purports to show Ukrainian soldiers waving the national flag on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a longtime Russia bastion.Kyiv says its forces have encircled the city, which is a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region.The capture of Lyman would be a major setback for Russia, which moved to annex four regions, including Donetsk, after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.A Ukrainian military spokesperson said the capture of Lyman would allow Kyiv to advance into the Luhansk region, whose full capture Moscow announced at the beginning of July after weeks of slow, grinding advances.

    In his book on the failure of Ronald Reagan's economic revolution, the US president's one-time guru David Stockman wrote that the only thing worse than short-termism in politics is ideological hubris in government. The so-called "father of Reaganomics", Stockman was a key part of an economic overhaul that has some eerie echoes of the current UK government strategy - not least tax cuts, supply-side reforms and spending cuts.

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w