Crowds Gather in DC to Mark 60th Anniversary of Historic Civil Rights March

Crowds gathered in Washington on Saturday, August 26, to mark the 60th anniversary of the historic civil rights march during which Rev. Martin Luther King Jr gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Speakers at Saturday’s March on Washington event included Yolanda King, the 15-year-old granddaughter of King, and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Footage posted to Facebook shows Sharpton singing with marchers near the King memorial statue on Saturday afternoon. “We ended the march at the King Memorial after thousands came to the largest civil rights march so far this year,” the post read.

The original march on August 28, 1963, attracted as many as 250,000 people and helped pave the way for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will observe the official march anniversary by meeting with organizers of the 1963 gathering, according to reports, citing White House officials. Credit: Reverend Al Sharpton via Storyful