Crowds Gather to Await Decision on Future of Britney Spears's Conservatorship

A California judge removed Britney Spears’s father from a conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s finances for 13 years, on Wednesday, September 29.

Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears’s lawyer’s request to temporarily remove James P. Spears and appoint John Zabel as a temporary conservator.

Video by Martino Odeh shows a crowd gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles waiting to hear the result of the case. Credit: Martino Odeh via Storyful