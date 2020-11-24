Crowds Flock to Arizona's Sky Harbor International Airport Ahead of Thanksgiving

Crowds crammed into Arizona’s Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on November 20 as health officials urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving due to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.

This footage, shot by Edward Westerfield, shows a plethora of masked travellers waiting in close proximity at their gates.

FlightRadar24 reported heavy US air travel ahead of Thanksgiving, with insurance provider AAA projecting more than two million Americans will fly to a destination for the holiday. Credit: Edward Westerfield via Storyful