Crowds excited as Pope Francis visits Quebec

STORY: As the pope's convoy drove from the airport to the city, many gathered along the road or on their lawns to catch a glimpse of the pontiff as he passed.

The pope was greeted at the Citadelle, which sits on the banks of the St Lawrence River, by Canada's head of state and prime minister and a long line of an honor guard.

The Citadelle de Quebec is the largest British fortress built in North America. It overlooks a park called the Plains of Abraham, where the pope's address to dignitaries will be broadcast later. It is also one of the official residences of Canada's governor general, Mary Simon, who is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, the head of state.