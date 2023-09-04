Crowds Crash Through Security Barriers at New York's Electric Zoo Festival

A large crowd pushed past security barriers at New York’s Electric Zoo festival on September 3.

Organisers said the music festival reached maximum capacity on Sunday night “due to unforeseen circumstances” and no more people would be let in for safety reasons.

It comes after organisers cancelled the festival’s opening day on Friday, just hours before start time, stating global supply chain issues were to blame.

Video filmed by Stephen Donaldson shows a crowd of concert goers moving through the entry gates. Credit: Stephen Donaldson via Storyful