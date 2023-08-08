Crowds Applaud Sinead O'Connor's Hearse Outside Singer's Former Home

Crowds in Bray, County Wicklow, applauded as the hearse carrying Sinéad O’Connor’s remains stopped outside her former seafront home during a procession through the town on Tuesday, August 8.

Footage recorded by @hairbygemmakilbane shows the hearse moving down the seafront and pausing outside O’Connor’s former home.

People from across Ireland, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins, were in attendance on Bray Seafront on Tuesday, RTE reported.

O’Connor was found dead in London on July 26, aged 56.

The singer’s funeral procession was due to pass through Bray after a private service. Credit: @hairbygemmakilbane via Storyful