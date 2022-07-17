Crowded Apple store in Covent Garden raided by masked men in broad daylight

This is the moment ten men wearing balaclavas ran away from the Apple Store in Covent Garden after snatching everything they could inside the shop. The man who witnessed the scene and sent the footage explains: "The men ran through the door knocking past the security and proceeded to grab customers belongings out of their hands and from tables, phones, bags, laptops and whatever they could get their hands on." "There was a lot of commotion with people screaming and even a member of the public who ran after the masked man who snatched his phone." he added.