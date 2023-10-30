Crowd Storms Russian Airport Looking for Jews, Prompting Putin to Call Security Meeting
Footage shows a crowd running through the airport asking staff where the "Jews" are as they surround an aircraft arriving from Tel Aviv
Shani Louk, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas' October 7 terrorist attacks, has been confirmed dead, according to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israeli troops clashed with Hamas for the first time since the ground offensive began in an ambush from its network of tunnels in northern Gaza.
Ground war in Gaza may bear similarities to Iraq's battles in Fallujah or Mosul. But in Gaza, Israeli forces face an even more challenging geography.
The US has threatened to stop supplying rifles to Israel after their national security minister was seen handing them out to civilians.
Former President Trump lashed out Sunday at his former attorney general, Bill Barr, who had criticized Trump’s verbal skills in a public forum Friday. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump suggested Barr was trying to “get even” with him for being tough on him while in office. “I called Bill…
But the former Trump attorney remained defiant in a 2020 interview.
"Technically, she's probably right. But what the hell?" the former president told a campaign rally in Iowa.
‘You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,’ Trump warns Biden
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Sunday reinstated a gag order she imposed on Donald Trump in the Washington case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, denying his bid for a stay pending appeal. The order prohibited Trump from targeting the special counsel prosecuting his case or witnesses who might be called to testify about his efforts to upend his election loss. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order at the Justice Department's request.
GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said Sunday that former President Trump’s Jan. 6 federal case is more difficult now that his former chief of staff Mark Meadows has accepted an immunity deal. “Donald Trump is not going to be able to beat [President Biden] from a courtroom in Washington, D.C., while he’s fighting his indictment…
Rep. Madeleine Dean said Johnson managed to become House speaker because "very few people knew him or knew what he stands for."
Mussa Qawasma/ReutersHEBRON, West Bank—The first thing Bassam Abu Aisha saw when he left his house on Oct. 7 was a gun in his face. It was an Israeli settler, wearing an army uniform and pointing an M16 in his face. The settler was part of a mixed group that included IDF soldiers, who were patrolling in a group, despite the IDF’s supposed role as a neutral arbiter of disputes between the two communities. In a video of the incident taken by a neighbor and shared with The Daily Beast, the man’s fi
Former President Trump said in Iowa that he has more than $100 million in legal fees as he faces a cascade of court battles. In a speech to supporters in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump claimed he lost billions of dollars going into politics and lamented the cost of his legal fees. Trump claimed he turned…
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Retreating from the turmoil in Washington, D.C., Rep. Lauren Boebert arrived in bucolic southwest Colorado to turmoil of a different sort — the lingering impact of an embarrassing moment when she was caught on tape vaping and groping with a date during a musical production of “Beetlejuice.” The scandal threw a wrench into an already tough reelection bid. After Beobert won her last race by just 546 votes, she began revamping her campaign strategy. It now includes apol
A year ago, as Russian forces retreated from Kherson in disarray, one soldier attempted to salvage a small victory from defeat by stealing a raccoon from the city zoo.
Charles Barkley said he eschewed party and ideological labels and considered himself to be an independent during an interview on CNN.
SURREY, B.C. — More than 200,000 people turned out to vote in two unofficial referendums at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India, officials said Sunday, after the latest one in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey wrapped up in the evening. A second referendum on Khalistan — an independent state in India proposed by some Sikhs — was held today at the same Surrey gurdwara where activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June. Sarbraj Kahlon, news director at Radio Punjab w
STORY: The Kremlin has blamed the storming of an airport in southern Russia by an anti-Israeli mob on "outside influence."Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday (October 30) that "ill-wishers" had used images of suffering in Gaza to inflame tensions in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region in the north Caucasus.Though he did not specify who the Kremlin believed had engineered the violence, or why.Hundreds of protesters aimed to disrupt the arrival of a plane from Israel on Sunday (October 29), leading to dozens of arrests.Videos obtained by Reuters from the airport showed mostly young men waving Palestinian flags. Twenty people were wounded at the airport before security forces contained the unrest, local authorities said.The passengers on the plane were safe, security forces told Reuters.The unrest followed several other anti-Israel incidents in recent days in Russia's North Caucasus region in response to Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza.In the wake of the attack, Russian police took control of the airport in regional capital Makhachkala.The Russian Aviation Authority then closed the facility, cancelling all flights until security checks had been completed.Dagestani local government footage released on Monday showed airport officials inspecting the damage and telling regional leaders how protesters threw cobblestones at the facility."We are working, we are ready, our equipment is in operational mode, only the passport control booths sustained some mechanical damage."Russia's interior ministry said it had so far identified 150 of what it called the most active protesters. Regional leaders in two other areas of the northern Caucasus called for calm. A similar appeal was issued by Dagestan's chief Muslim cleric, or mufti.While Israel urged Russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions, adding that the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities.
The former fixer’s Tuesday appearance in the New York civil fraud trial was the first time he shared a room with his former boss in five years The post Michael Cohen Says the One Thought He Had About Trump While Testifying Was How ‘Pathetic, Deflated’ He Looked (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is getting a primary challenger in his reelection race for his House seat representing the state’s 20th congressional district. David Giglio, who previously lost a congressional bid for the state’s 13th District, is running as an “America First Republican” who will “fight alongside President Donald Trump in 2024 as he…