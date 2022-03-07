Crowd Sings National Anthem as Singer's Mic Fails

A crowd of over 70,000 people sang the US national anthem after the microphone for the main singer failed at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 5.

Local media reports that a record crowd of 74,479 turned out for Charlotte FC’s inaugural home match against LA Galaxy.

However, as Michelle Brooks-Thompson began to sing technical problems cut off the sound so the crowd could no longer hear her. Instead, spectators sang the lyrics themselves.

Despite the rousing rendition, Charlotte FC lost the soccer match 1-0. Credit: Luke Sheekey via Storyful