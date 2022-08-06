Crowd Shouts 'It's Time For Dodger Baseball' in Tribute to Vin Scully

The LA Dodgers paid a special tribute to Vin Scully in Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California, on August 5, ahead of their game against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers’ first at home since the death of the baseball team’s long-time broadcaster.

Ahead of the game, a tribute video was played. The crowd shouted as one Scully’s famous phrase, “It’s time for Dodger baseball,” as the footage in this entry shows. A circular patch with “Vin” was placed on the mound. A moment of silence was held and a banner was unveiled that read, “VIN- WE’LL MISS YOU!” Credit: Chely via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Big so Mr. Vin can you hear us from blue heaven. 1, 2, 3.

CROWD: It's time for Dodgers baseball!

- Let's go!

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

[STADIUM MUSIC PLAYING]

