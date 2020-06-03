Crowd Responds to Dog at Cincinnati George Floyd Protest

A woman was joined by her dog while protesting in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 31 over the death of George Floyd.

Sarah Emrick filmed her dog, Buddy, as the duo made their way through the city surrounded by fellow demonstrators. In the footage, Buddy carries a cardboard sign in his teeth that reads “Black lives matter.”

Emrick told Storyful she was originally carrying the sign but she said Buddy “took it from me because he loves to carry things.”

“He had so much fun and loved all the attention that he got,” she said.

Protests, some violent, have happened across the US since May 26, the day after video circulated of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd, a black 46-year-old, to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck on May 25. Floyd died soon after. Credit: Sarah Emrick via Storyful