Crowd Protests New York's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates at Columbus Circle

Crowds gathered at Columbus Circle in Manhattan on August 28 to protest New York’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On August 16, the City of New York passed an emergency executive order requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor entertainment, recreation, dining, and fitness settings.

New York state announced vaccine requirements for healthcare workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities on the same day.

This footage filmed by Twitter user @VintageMaria1 shows a large crowd holding signs and flags, with one reading “I need no vaccines I have an immune system.” Credit: @VintageMaria1 via Storyful