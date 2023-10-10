Crowd panics at University of Florida vigil for Israel event.mp4
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is being criticized for denouncing a pro-Palestinian protest, which some say she confused as pro-Hamas. The demonstration saw hundreds gather after the surprise attack on Israel
On the heels of her split from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has a new memoir about "longing for safety, and so much more."
Sporadic fighting around Israel's border with Lebanon, where the heavily armed Hezbollah is based, has stoked fears that a second front may open up.
An Israeli woman said she offered Hamas militants coffee and cookies to buy time while they held her hostage during the large-scale surprise attacks.
The former president oh-so-modestly assessed the possibility of such an incident on his watch.
The end of summer for Patricia Mason-Levasseur means another season has come and gone without the changes she'd like to see at private beaches in Ontario.Mason-Levasseur's husband, Patrick Keith, drowned at a beach on Lake Erie in 2016. Since then, she says she falls apart each time she hears about someone drowning or getting into difficulty in the water.The St. Catharines resident said that's exactly what happened to her when she read a CBC News article about a 50-year-old Milton man who drowne
Trump once again called for a physical fight with Biden on Saturday The post Fallon Says a Physical Brawl Between Trump and Biden ‘Would Be the Fight of the Century’ Because ‘Both Guys Are a Century’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Canadian landmarks were lit up in solidarity for Israel on Sunday as the country lashes back at an unprecedented terror attack.
Yoni Asher describes the horror of seeing his wife and children being held hostage by Hamas militants
The GOP candidate's failure to condemn the former president's attack on retired Gen. Mark Milley is an ominous sign for America, explained Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping spent the first part of this year seeking to play global peacemaker, proposing a cease-fire in Ukraine and helping long-time rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran reach a diplomatic truce.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Top US General Warns Iran to Stay Out of ConflictHamas Got Around Israel’s Surveillance Prowess by Going DarkIsrael Latest: Biden Assures Netanyahu of US Support in CallSchumer Confronts Xi on Israel-Hamas Stance in Rare MeetingBrutality of
The interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday wasn't the first time she's said the next speaker needs to move her bill forward.
The model, who has taken some time away from work due to her ongoing battle with Lyme Disease, shared an impromptu photoshoot on Instagram over the weekend.
Mr DeSantis’ choice of footwear has been driving speculation for some time
"She put a smile on everyone’s face and brought so much joy and laughter into my life," said mom Channa Kelly
A Variety report alleges Tesla owner Musk was "threatening" the studio amid rumors his ex would be fired from the DC sequel.
Will we now have to get COVID shots every year like the flu?
The “Late Show” also mocked the former president with a spoof strategy game.
In January 2011, Ellen Greenberg was found with a 10-inch knife lodged in her chest. It was ruled a suicide but the 27-year-old’s parents say that’s impossible and are now taking their fight to the Pennsylvania supreme court. Andrea Cavallier reports
The incident occurred at a stop sign