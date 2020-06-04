Crowd Jeers as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Speaks at George Floyd Vigil

A large crowd began booing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as he spoke at a memorial service in honor of George Floyd at Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park on Thursday, June 4.

Local media reported that the crowd starting booing “instantly” when de Blasio was brought onstage and that the noise was “nearly drowning out the mayor.” De Blasio was eventually booed off the stage, reports said.

Attendees chanted “resign,” “defund the police,” and other slogans that referenced opposition to the 8 pm curfew de Blasio had set, according to reports. Credit: @ryislov via Storyful