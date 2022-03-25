Crowd Invades Pitch after Buddy Franklin Scores 1000th Goal

Thousands of fans invaded the Sydney Cricket Ground after Lance “Buddy” Franklin kicked his 1000th Australian Football League goal on March 25.

Franklin is only the 6th player in VFL/AFL history to score 1000 goals. The last time a player achieved this milestone was in 1996.

As soon as the goal was kicked, thousands of fans flooded the pitch in celebration.

The goal came during a match between Sydney Swans and Geelong Football Club. Credit: @molchiey via Storyful