Crowd Gathers for Trump Rally at BOK Center in Tulsa

A crowd gathered to hear US President Donald Trump speak at a re-election rally held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

“Republicans are the party of liberty, equality and justice for all. We are the party of Abraham Lincoln and the party of law and order,” Trump said during his address. The president issued a number of criticisms during his speech, targeting Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the media, anti-racism protesters, and China.

He also spoke on jobs, the coronavirus, medicare, social security, “the wall,” and infrastructure.

The National Guard and police were present at the rally while racial justice protests were held in the vicinity. Authorities fired pepper balls at demonstrators, according to local media, while several people were reported to have been arrested. Credit: Caleb W via Storyful