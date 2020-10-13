Crowd Gathers in Sanford for Trump's First Campaign Stop Since COVID-19 Announcement

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gathered in Sanford, Florida, on October 12 for the president’s first campaign-trail rally since he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump decided to go ahead with his in-person appearance at the event despite receiving a positive test only 10 days prior, reports said. The president was seen entering Air Force One without a mask on Monday.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted, “A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”

The tweet was flagged by Twitter as containing “misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,” but remained available to view on the website as Twitter “determined that it may be in the public’s interest,” the warning label said. Credit: Brian Clowdus via Storyful