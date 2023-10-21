Crowd gathers at Rafah border crossing as humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip
The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has opened to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory following Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago.Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and drinking filthy water. Hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout.Trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid, which had been positioned near the crossing for days, began heading into Gaza on Saturday 21 October. Source: PA, AFP