Crowd Gathers at Site of Deadly Plane Crash in Nepal

Sixty-nine bodies had been recovered by January 16, a local official said, from the site in Pokhara, Nepal, were a Yeti Airlines plane crashed the day before with 72 people on board.

Footage by Divya Dhakal shows people gathered at the crash site on Sunday, January 15.

Kaski’s Chief District Officer, Tek Bahadur KC, told media the search was continuing for the remaining victims, with news reports citing him as saying there was no chance of any survivors being found.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal announced the formation of a high-level investigation committee. Credit: Divya Dhakal via Storyful