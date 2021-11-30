Crowd Gathers for DC Christmas Tree Lightning

People gathered in downtown Washington on November 27, to witness CityCenterDC’s eighth annual Christmas tree lighting event.

This video, taken by Mynor Ventura, shows people counting down from 10 and the tree lighting up.

CityCenterDC said the tree was one of the largest in the city, standing at 75 feet tall and decorated with more than 150,000 lights and 4,500 ornaments.

“It was amazing to gather as a community and kick off the holiday season together again,” CityCenterDC said. Credit: Mynor Ventura via Storyful