Crowd Gathers at Barclays Center to Protest Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

Crowds of protesters gathered outside New York City’s Barclays Center on the night of November 19, after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him.

Rittenhouse faced five felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide, stemming from deadly shootings in Kenosha during unrest in the city in August 2020. His lawyers argued he was acting in self-defense.

Footage filmed by Leeroy Johnson shows protesters outside Barclays Center chanting “black lives matter”

and “no justice, no peace”. Credit: Leeroy Johnson via Storyful