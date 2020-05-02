Crowd Cheers for Washington Flyover to Praise Essential Workers

Storyful

Cheers rose from people gathered on the National Mall on Saturday, May 2, as the US Air Force Thunderbirds and US Navy Blue Angels flew in formation over Washington and Baltimore to salute healthcare and other essential workers.

Video filmed by local resident Karna Lozoya from Washington’s National Mall shows the elite air demonstration teams flying over the Washington Monument. Credit: Karna Lozoya via Storyful

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back