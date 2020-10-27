Crowd Cheers as US Senate Votes to Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

The US Senate voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court on October 27, boosting the court’s conservative majority.

The Senate voted 52-48 in a move that makes the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge and Notre Dame law professor the third appointment to the high court by US President Donald Trump.

In footage filmed by RawsMedia, a crowd outside the Supreme Court of the United States was seen cheering following the announcement. Earlier, arguments broke out between pro and anti Barrett protesters. Credit: RawsMedia via Storyful