Crowd Cheers for Serena Williams as She's Knocked Out of Final US Open

The crowd cheered for Serena Williams after she had lost in the third round of the US Open, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on September 2, marking what was likely her final match as a professional tennis player.

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic beat the iconic tennis great on the night of September 2, in a thrilling three-hour battle.

In an emotional final interview, Williams thanked her parents, sister Venus, and fans. “Thank you so much, you guys were amazing today. I wish I played a little bit better. Thank you, Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks Mom,” Williams said. “I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades. But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I’m really grateful for them.”

“These are happy tears, I guess! And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus.”

When asked if she would reconsider retirement, Williams said, “I don’t think so, but you never know.”

Footage published by Instagram user FitFlecks shows the crowd cheering as Williams makes her way off the court. Credit: @FitFlecks via Storyful