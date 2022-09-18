Crowd Cheers Near Westminster Abbey Following Moment of Silence for Late Queen

A crowd gathered near London’s Westminster Abbey on Sunday, September 18, to hold a moment’s silence for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A National Moment of Reflection was held nationwide at 8 pm on September 18, the night before the Queen’s state funeral on September 19.

Footage captured by Twitter user @JoePorterUK shows crowds clapping and cheering following the moment of silence in honor of the Queen. Credit: @JoePorterUK via Storyful