Crowd Cheers for Injured Nadal After Australian Open Exit

The crowd at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena cheered for an injured Rafael Nadal after he was knocked out of the Australian Open by American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday, January 18.

Media reported the defending champion took a medical timeout during his straight-sets loss, and said during a press conference that he had injured his hip.

Video by Twitter user @starryquin shows Nadal shaking hands with McDonald at the end of the match and waving to the crowd. Credit: @starryquin via Storyful