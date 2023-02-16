Crowd Chants 'Protect Trans Youth' at Brianna Ghey Vigil in London

A crowd chanted “protect trans youth!” at a vigil for 16-year-old Brianna Ghey on Wednesday, February 15, in London.

Footage recorded by Kevin Smith shows the vigil in Westminster, where attendees paid tribute to Ghey, who was found stabbed to death in a park in Warrington on Saturday, February 11.

Cheshire Constabulary said on Wednesday that two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and girl, had been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey.

The force said on Tuesday that “all lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime”.

Ghey was a transgender girl, according to reporting.

Wednesday’s vigils followed similar action in Liverpool and Bristol on Tuesday. Credit: Kevin Smith via Storyful

