Crowd Celebrates After Pakistan Prime Minister Khan Ousted

Opposition supporters celebrated in Islamabad, Pakistan, early on April 10 after Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office following a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shows crowds chanting outside Parliament House in the early hours of Sunday.

Following his ouster, Khan repeated allegations of a “foreign conspiracy” to have him removed from office.

Khan is the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to have been removed from office through a no-confidence vote. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful