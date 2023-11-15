Crowd Breaks Into Song at ‘March for Israel’ Protest in DC

Ten of thousands of demonstrators gathered at the National Mall, in Washington, on November 14, as part of the “March for Israel”.

This footage, sent to Storyful by Ronit Sholkoff, shows huge crowds gathered in the capitol waving flags and singing songs in Hebrew.

The Department of Homeland Security designated the March for Israel a ‘Level 1’ security event, ‘the highest possible level’, to ensure demonstrators’ safety.

Organizers estimated 290,000 people attended the #marchforIsrael in person and that 250,000 watched online, making the march “the largest Jewish gathering in US history.”

In a social media post Israel’s official X account thanked the protesters.

“Thank you to each and every one of our Jewish and non-Jewish brothers, sisters and allies, " the post read.

“Your support during this difficult time means everything to us and we feel your love always, but especially today.” Credit: Ronit Sholkoff via Storyful