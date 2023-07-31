Cross-Border Wildfire Burns in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Engulfing Mountain Side

The Eagle Bluff fire covered a Osoyoos, British Columbia, mountain side in flames on July 29, as the town issued an evacuation order for 732 properties in the affected area.

Video captured by Gustav Klotz show fire burning trees with the wind spreading the blaze.

The fire crossed the US-Canada border from Washington to British Columbia, and has scorched 885 hectares as of Sunday morning.

Previously named the Lone Pine Creek wildfire, the BC Wildfire Service has since re-named it to match the initial incident name of “Eagle Bluff” issued by the US Forest Service. Credit: Gustav Klotz via Storyful