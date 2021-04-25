Crosby making strong case for Hart Trophy runner up
Sidney Crosby is having another brilliant season, and should probably be rewarded for it when it's time to vote for major awards.
Jake Paul fired back on Twitter on Sunday after UFC president Dana White called him out over his win against Ben Askren at a Triller Fight Club event.
Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Sunday.
The Nets are still not at full-strength with James Harden still out.
The UFC 261 main card opened with back-to-back finishes, but they weren’t the kind that anyone feels good about.
John Keller and another student were shot early Saturday morning at an apartment complex near campus.
48-year-old Fred Brathwaite, who made 254 NHL appearances and last played in 2012, was called up on an emergency basis by the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.
Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.
Tensions between Maple Leafs veteran Joe Thornton and Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers ran high throughout Saturday's contest.
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now the only major junior league in the country that is still trying to complete its playoffs for this season.
A battle between two London rivals, and two Serie A powers fighting for European qualification highlight this week's slate.
In honor of this year's Oscars, The Rush showcases some incredible performances from this past weekend, including an incredible catch by Gronk, a 4-year-old named Josh and the Kentucky women’s volleyball team.
SAN FRANCISCO — Shelby Delaney, an intensive care unit nurse, has depended on Stephen Curry's “I Can Do All Things” catchphrase so many times over the years. It is written inside the No. 30 jersey of Curry's that she has worn beneath her scrubs day after day to get through each daunting moment of the pandemic. Last spring, Curry made a FaceTime video call to Delaney and her colleagues at Oakland’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center after learning she was wearing his uniform. Delaney had it on again Sunday night — with that handwritten ‘I Can Do All Things’ on the inside of the neckline — as she and husband Robert Crowley sat on the floor for Golden State’s game against Sacramento. A season ticket holder at Chase Center who couldn’t attend gifted them the seats. “I’d always dreamed of talking to him, mostly to thank him, because he really has made such an impact on my life and how I carry myself,” said Delaney, a former high school basketball player who later did some coaching. “It kind of helped me, the whole ‘I can do all things,’ but also the way he believes that and the way he lives his life is through that, with joy and love. So he really inspired me. Watching him when I started nursing, in my early 20s, which is a hard time to be alive, when you’re in your early 20s it’s difficult, but doing it in the ICU, I was always like, ‘I can’t do this,’ so he carried through that and stuff I had going on personally with my family.” Those minutes Curry spent with Delaney, her fellow nurses and the other medical personnel provided a lift they all needed during the most challenging stretch of COVID-19. “It really uplifted a lot of folks, like all the other nurses, the other staff members, everyone got a lot of joy out of that,” Delaney shared of that call with the two-time MVP. “People told me, they actually said that helped boost morale around here a lot, and it got us a lot of donations. And, it got us a lot of donations. It got us a lot of face masks, a lot of surgical masks, it got us a lot of food. And enough food that we were able to share with everyone in the hospital. ... Everyone got to feel loved and feel appreciated because everyone is putting their lives on the line, not just the ICU nurses.” The 28-year-old Delaney moved to the music upon reaching her courtside seat across from the Warriors bench before tipoff. She and Crowley cheered when Curry was introduced. “It's really nice for our organization to be able to honour people who have helped so much during the pandemic,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I think that's one of the most important roles that our organization plays in the community is to honour those who deserve to be honoured, so it's a great way for that to happen, especially because we've got plenty of fans out there who have been on the front lines during the pandemic. So, the more we can honour the better and it's a nice thing to be able to do.” Delaney believes she is a better nurse having gone through the pandemic, supporting her patients with love and care when they have nobody else. “It's an intense job, but I do love it a lot,” she said. “Doing it with love, I think I've become a better nurse over the past year. The family's not there so you've got to give a little extra, you've got to be there in a different way — you've got to be the family and the nurse.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
Both Mike Conley and Kevin Durant served as executive producers on "Two Distant Strangers," a short film starring Joey Bada$$,
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory. Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal's 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining. Washington finished on a 14-5 run. Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, ending his triple-double streak at four. He failed to record a triple-double for only the third time in 17 games. Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points, Jarrett Allen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Cedi Osman scored 19 points, and Kevin Love had 12. The Cavaliers have lost five of six. Robin Lopez had 14 points for Washington, and Daniel Gafford added 12. TIP-INS Cavaliers: Cedi Osman started after not playing in Cleveland’s previous five games. Osman played 37 minutes. … Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was given a technical foul with 1:07 left in the first half after Larry Nance Jr. was called for a foul on Daniel Gafford's attempted dunk. … Garland has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games. Wizards: Anthony Gill made his second career start, scoring five points in 14 minutes. ... Beal played his 596th game for Washington to move into fourth place in franchise history. He passed Charles Jones, who played for the then-Bullets from 1984-93. HACHIMURA HEALING Forward Rui Hachimura missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness. Coach Scott Brooks said if Hachimura doesn’t return Monday night against the Spurs he’s hopeful to have him back Wednesday night against the Lakers. “It’s trending in the right direction,” Brooks said. UP NEXT Cavaliers: Vs. Toronto in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night. Wizards: Host San Antonio on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bobby Bancroft, The Associated Press
Mike Davis played for the Raiders from 1978-85 and won two Super Bowls with the franchise.
NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored three times for his third hat trick in 22 games and seventh of his career to help lift the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Sunday night. Kaapo Kakko added two goals and Kevin Rooney had an empty-netter for the Rangers. They pulled within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East Division after the Bruins lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh earlier Sunday. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to improve to 4-0-1 in his career against Buffalo. The Rangers won for the seventh time in their last 10 games and improved to 5-1-1 against the Sabres this season, including 3-0-0 at home. The teams meet again Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres. Dustin Tokarski made 23 saves. PENGUINS 1, BRUINS 0 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in Pittsburgh's victory over Boston. Jarry has won his last four decisions, including a sloppy 7-6 home victory over New Jersey last week, in which he allowed six third-period goals. He rebounded two nights later against the Devils and has earned a point in 11 of his last 12 starts. Guentzel scored his 21st at 4:03 of the third period to help the Penguins win their fourth straight. Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin made a plays at the blueline and along the wall to keep the puck in the zone and get it to Sidney Crosby near the goal-line. Crosby set up Guentzel, who ripped a high slap shot past Jeremy Swayman’s glove from the left faceoff dot. FLYERS 4, DEVILS 3, SO PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux scored twice in 22 seconds to force overtime and was one of three Flyers to score in a shootout in Philadelphia's victory over New Jersey. Sean Couturier also scored in regulation for the Flyers, and Brian Elliott had 29 saves. Michael McLeod, Miles Wood and Pavel Zach scored for New Jersey. The Devils have gone 10 straight games without a win. The teams will meet again Tuesday night in New Jersey. The Associated Press
Devin Cannady screamed out instantly in pain as he landed after trying to contest a layup on Sunday afternoon.
AVONDALE, La. — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday. Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and narrowly missed an 11-foot putt for par. The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event. Oosthuizen and Schwartzel began the round with a one-stroke lead, but shot a 71 with three pars and two bogeys. It's Smith's third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and best result since tying for second at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters last November. It's also was his sixth top 10 since the current tour season started last October. Smith's last victory came at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. It was Leishman's sixth career victory, his best result since tying for fifth at the Masters this month and his first win since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. The climactic finish capped off a compelling duel between two teams that teed off together in the final grouping and took turns holding leads that never grew to more than two strokes. After Smith made birdie putts of 9 feet on the par-5 seventh and 7 feet on the par-3 ninth to pull his team even atop the leaderboard, the Aussies went in front on 10, when Schwartzel's approach found the bunker and his team two-putted for bogey. Smith and Leishman took a two-shot lead with a birdie on the par-5 11th, where Leishman drove 307 yards into the fairway and Smith sent the team's second shot 265 yards to the green, setting up a birdie. But the gave a stroke back on 13 when Leishman's drive went into the TPC Louisiana's trademark, towering and old-growth cypress three that stands alone like a monolith in the fairway. That forced the team to take a drop that led to a bogey. The South Africans moved back into the lead on 15, where Schwartzel followed up Oosthuizen's 205-yard approach shot with a nearly 15-foot putt for birdie, while Smith, whose approach had fallen short of the green, narrowly missed a 13-foot putt for par. Smith then bounced his booming, 294-yard tee shot on 16 into the water, but it went out of bounds close enough to the green that Leishman was able to hit a chip on his team's third shot and rolled it in from more than 23 feet for birdie to tie Ooshuizen and Schwartzel at 21 under. Both teams bogeyed the par-3 17th to head to the par-5 18th tied at 20 under. The two Canadians who made the weekend cut finished near the bottom of the pack. Michale Gligic of Burlington, Ont., and American teammate Vincent Whaley fired a 75 in the final round to finish 7 under. David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., and American partner Zack Sucher shot a 77 to finish 5 under. Peter Uihlein and Richy Werenski shot a 67, with six birdies and one bogey, to shoot up the leaderboard from 18th to third. Billy Horschel and former LSU player Sam Burns shot a 69 to tie for fourth with Brandt Snedeker-Keith Mitchell and Brendan Steele-Kegan Bradley. Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm, the defending champions from 2019, closed with a 70 to finish seventh at 17 under. ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep Sunday. Bumgarner (2-2) struck out seven and walked none. The only Braves batter who reached base against him came on shortstop Nick Ahmed’s throwing error in the second inning. Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count in the list of no-hitters. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits. In the opener, Zac Gallen (1-0) pitched a one-hitter, allowing Freddie Freeman’s sharp single to right-centre field with one out in the sixth of a 5-0 win. This was the first time a team pitched two complete-game shutouts in a doubleheader since Boston’s Reggie Cleveland and Don Aase at Toronto on Sept. 5 1977 Arizona has won six of seven. Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered in the first game, Bryse Wilson (1-1) allowed four hits, including both home runs, in four innings. Drew Smyly (0-1) gave up six runs — five earned — over four innings in the second game, allowing homers to Pavin Smith, David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar homered. ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 1 Oakland’s 13-game winning streak ended as Austin Hays hit his first two home runs. The A’s, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968. Oakland won 14 in a row in 1988 and a then-American League record of 20 consecutive wins in 2002. Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight in 2017. The Athletics’ string had been the longest in the majors since that run by the Indians. John Means (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50. Jesús Luzardo (1-2) allowed three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over a season-high 6 2/3 innings. ROCKIES 12, PHILLIES 2 Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and Colorado overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper. Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats. Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday, in his 68th at-bat. Harper hit a 430-foot drive to right-centre in the first and a 468-foot drive that landed on the second deck above Philadelphia’s bullpen beyond right-centre in the third, both off Sonny Gray (3-1), who gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Colorado had a season-high 16 hits, four by C.J. Cron. Chase Anderson (0-3) gave up six runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. INDIANS 7, YANKEES 3 CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer, tripled and stole his first career base, helping Cleveland avoid a four-game series sweep. Reyes homered in the fourth off Jameson Taillon (0-2) as Cleveland overcame a 3-0 deficit and took a 4-3 lead. Reyes a burly 6-foot-5, 265-pounder, led off the sixth with his second big league triple and scored on Jordan Luplow’s double against Nick Nelson for a 6-3 advantage. Rookie Sam Hentges (1-0), making his second big league appearances following his debut Tuesday, allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth as the Indians stopped their four-game losing streak. BLUE JAYS 1, RAYS 0 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a right glute strain after giving up three hits in 3 2/3 innings. Five relievers completed a five-hitter. Tim Mayza (1-0) followed Ryu and got the final out in the fourth. He gave up two singles in the fifth — the last hits for the Rays — and was replaced by Tyler Chatwood, who worked out of the jam. Rafael Dolis got four outs for his second save. Marcus Semien singled off Josh Fleming (1-2) to begin the fifth for Toronto’s first hit and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a bunt single. Semien scored on Santiago Espinal’s single. ROYALS 4, TIGERS 0 DETROIT (AP) — Danny Duffy (3-1) allowed four hits in five innings abd struck out eight. He’s allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season. Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the AL Central-leading Royals, who have won four straight. Detroit starter Michael Fulmer yielded one hit in three scoreless innings, but reliever Tarik Skubal (0-3) gave up runs in the fifth and sixth. The Tigers have lost nine of 10. RED SOX 5, MARINERS 3 BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez doubled twice to raise his season total to 10, and Eduardo Rodríguez (4-0) gave up eight hits and struck out eight in six innings in Boston’s major league-leading 11th comeback victory of the season. Seattle starter Nick Margevicius (0-2) got just one out while allowing four runs in the first inning. He faced seven batters and walked four of them -- two with the bases loaded -- while also allowing two hits. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save. METS 4, NATIONALS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker (1-1) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings in his first win for the Mets, and J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first off a faltering Patrick Corbin. Corbin (0-3) lost his 10th straight decision dating to last August, allowing four runs, seven hits and three walks in four-plus innings. Davis had three hits, raising his average to .414. WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 4 Michael Kopech (2-0) struck out a career-high 10 while allowing one run and four hits in five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Chicago won its season-high fourth straight. Abreu hit a two-run homer, the fifth of the year for the reigning AL MVP, in the first off Kohei Arihara (2-2). Texas has lost four of five. PIRATES 6, TWINS 2 Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits as Pittsburgh completed a 6-3 trip. Clay Holmes (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for his first win since July 2, 2019, against the Chicago Cubs. Sam Howard got two outs, Chris Stratton allowed Nelson Cruz’s seventh homer in a three-hit eighth and David Bednar struck out two in a perfect ninth. Minnesota has lost 11 of 13 and its seven wins are tied with Detroit for fewest in the American League. Matt Shoemaker (1-2) allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. CARDINALS 5, REDS 2 Tyler O’Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty (4-0) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. Cincinnati has lost seven straight, its longest skid since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019. . O’Neill, who came off the injured list on Friday after missing 13 games with a right groin strain, hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings. Alex Reyes earned his fifth save when Tucker Barnhart grounded out with the bases loaded. Luis Castillo (1-2) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. BREWERS 6, CUBS 0 Brandon Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits in six innings and struck out eight for his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. Luis Urías hit a two-run single during a five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 trip. Jake Arrieta gave up one run two hits in six innings on a 44-degree, windy day at Wrigley Field. ANGELS 4, ASTROS 2 Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning off Luis Garcia (0-2) as the Angels stopped a four-game losing streak. It was the second consecutive game with a homer for the two-way star, who is tied for the MLB lead with seven home runs and who is scheduled to pitch on Monday. Yuli Gurriel hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh. Chris Rodriguez (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh, and Raisel Iglesias allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his third save. GIANTS 4, MARLINS 3 L:ogan Webb (1-1) pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, matched his career-best with eight strikeouts and had a two-run triple off Paul Campbell (0-1) for his first career extra-base hit. Tyler Rogers got his second save. Jesús Aguilar homered for the third consecutive day for Miami. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press