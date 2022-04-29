Crooks Fire Grows to Over 9,000 Acres in Central Arizona

The Crooks Fire near Prescott, Arizona, grew to over 9,000 acres (approximately 14 square miles) on Thursday, April 28, according to fire officials.

Strong winds from the south with low relative humidity hindered firefighting efforts on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire was at 23 percent containment as of Thursday afternoon.

This video shared by the Prescott National Forest, which said it was filmed on Wednesday, shows fixed-wing aircraft dropping retardant onto the fire. Credit: Prescott National Forest via Storyful