Critters Who Lunch: Groundhog, Squirrel, and Chipmunk Share Daily Meal at Tiny Picnic Table

A groundhog, squirrel, and chipmunk were captured sharing a meal at a tiny picnic table in Kingston, Rhode Island, on July 8, which they do almost every day, according to the man who recorded the video.

Ronald Lopes, who uploaded the video to Facebook, told Storyful, “You can tell in the pictures that they have grown to trust each other some.”

The animal club can be seen snacking on corn on the cob and eating seeds from a miniature picnic table feeder. Credit: Ronald Lopes via Storyful