Crittenburg Complex Fire Burns More Than 33,000 Acres in Fort Hood, Texas

Firefighters continued to battle the Crittenburg Complex group of three wildfires, in Fort Hood, Texas, on Tuesday, March 29, as the blazes reached 33,175 acres and 55 percent containment, fire officials said.

Footage released by the US Army Garrison Fort Hood on Monday shows strong winds fanning flames as smoke plumes fly into the air.

Approximately 200 homes south of the city of Flat were asked to evacuate on Sunday and allowed to return later that evening, according to InciWeb.

The Fort Hood army garrison said 25 water airdrops were conducted on Tuesday as Fort Hood, federal, state, and local emergency officials continued offensive and defensive operations.

Although there were no mandatory evacuations in place as of Tuesday, emergency officials warned affected residents to be prepared. Credit: US Army Garrison Fort Hood via Storyful

