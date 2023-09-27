Critically endangered white rhino departs Dutch zoo for new home in Lithuania
As thousands of moose hunters don the orange and head into the woods this week, the population of their quarry remains strong, said Dwayne Sabine, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources. "New Brunswick's moose population is doing quite well," he said. "It's more or less stable across the province."Populations in the north, however, are stronger than in the south, said Sabine. He said there's been a decline in moose populations along the Bay of Fundy area over the last 15 o
VIENNA (AP) — The Biden administration hopes to create a commercial nuclear fusion facility within 10 years as part of the nation's transition to clean energy, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday. Calling nuclear fusion a pioneering technology, Granholm said President Joe Biden wants to harness fusion as a carbon-free energy source that can power homes and businesses. "It’s not out of the realm of possibility” that the U.S. could achieve Biden’s “decadal vision of commercial fusi
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian officials said Russia struck Ukrainian port infrastructure and grain storage facilities on Tuesday, but also reported some progress on the front lines in the three-month old counteroffensive by its forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of "good details" from the front without further explanation and said Ukraine clearly understood where to apply pressure to make it felt in Moscow. "As long as Russia's aggression continues, Russia must feel its losses."
Ongoing concern about the adequacy of New Brunswick's car charging network may be giving some potential buyers second thoughts about switching to an electric vehicle, but sales in the province have been setting records anyway.New figures released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday show 365 fully-electric vehicles were newly registered in New Brunswick during the first six months of 2023. That's 67 per cent more than the same period in 2022 and more than four times the 85 electric vehicles newly reg