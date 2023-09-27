Critically endangered white rhino departs Dutch zoo for new home in Lithuania

CBC

As thousands of moose hunters don the orange and head into the woods this week, the population of their quarry remains strong, said Dwayne Sabine, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources. "New Brunswick's moose population is doing quite well," he said. "It's more or less stable across the province."Populations in the north, however, are stronger than in the south, said Sabine. He said there's been a decline in moose populations along the Bay of Fundy area over the last 15 o