‘We’re at a critical stage’: Ontario eyes new restrictions
The Ontario government is eyeing new restrictions for Toronto and Peel and York regions, as the province records 32 new deaths — a single-day high in the second wave.
The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
Klay Thompson missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.
Ricky Rubio spent his first six seasons in the league with the Timberwolves.
Five months after its originally scheduled date, following a second delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NBA draft is here.
Danny Green is on the move again, this time to Philadelphia.
The Bogdanovic deal is a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.
Cano previously tested positive for PEDs in 2018 with the Mariners.
Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks drafted Arizona guard Josh Green with the 18th pick in the first round Wednesday night, adding a backcourt mate for Luka Doncic as they continue to build around the 21-year-old sensation and fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis.Green has international roots as well, growing up in his native Australia before moving to the United States and playing high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida.Green entered the draft after a pandemic-shortened freshman season at Arizona, where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 36% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a defensive standout for the Wildcats, leading the team with 46 steals.Led by Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks made the playoffs for the first time in four years, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the first round at the NBA bubble in Florida.The question has been whether Dallas would use the draft or free agency to build around the young Euro stars. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Friday and start signing deals Sunday.The addition of Green comes with the Mavericks expecting shooting guard Tim Hardaway to exercise the $19 million option on his contract. President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson has said Hardaway is important piece as the Mavericks try to move toward title contention.Porzingis is expected to miss the start of the season coming off surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. He missed all of 2018-19 after tearing the ACL in his left knee with the New York Knicks, who traded him to Dallas last year.Dwight Powell is expected to be ready when the season starts after tearing an Achilles tendon last season. When Powell is healthy, he can play centre and allow Porzingis to move to forward, probably the most suitable spot for the 7-foot-3 Latvian.Jalen Brunson, the backup to Doncic at point guard, should be ready to return after shoulder surgery cut short his 2019-20 season. The two-time NCAA champion at Villanova was drafted in the second round the same year Doncic went third overall.The Mavericks finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, but entered the restart with a chance to finish in the top four. Dallas hasn't been seeded that high since winning the franchise's only championship in 2011.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks added to their young nucleus by selecting centre Onyeka Okongwu from Southern California with the No. 6 pick n the NBA draft on Wednesday night.The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Okongwu joins Trae Young and John Collins on a team that is looking to take a major leap forward after three straight losing seasons.Okongwu shot nearly 62% from the field in his lone season with the Trojans. While a bit undersized for a centre, he has good offensive skills around the basket and stood out for his shot-blocking ability.Though several mock drafts projected the Hawks would go for Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton to take some of the backcourt load off Young, Atlanta went with a bigger player when Okongwu fell to their spot.Okongwu's defensive skills stood out to the Hawks, who ranked last in the league in points allowed (119.7 per game).“He's a very, very good defensive basketball player,” Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk said. “He protects the rim. He can rebound."Offensively, the Hawks are looking for players who can stretch the court with their outside shooting. Okongwu hasn't demonstrated that sort of ability, but Schlenk believes he has the potential to improve his range.“He's a good free-throw shooter,” the GM said. “We think with time, he'll be able to extend his range offensively.”Okongwu has been inspired to succeed since his older brother Nnamdi died from a skateboard accident in 2014.“I just promised myself that no matter what I do for the rest of my life, I'm going to keep my brother's legacy alive,” Okongwu said. “His life was cut short, but his little brother is here to keep his memory alive forever and always.”The Hawks added to their haul of young talent since launching a massive rebuild just two years after making a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2015.They selected Collins in the first round in 2017, landed Young in a blockbuster draft-night trade in 2018, and grabbed De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish with first-round picks a year ago.Now, they'll be looking to add some veteran players to the roster. Schlenk has more than $43 million in cap space to use in free agency, which begins this weekend.“We've got a lot of cap space,” he said. “We're looking to be active, try to go get some guys who will go well with the young core we’ve been able to get through the draft.”Okongwu gives the Hawks a couple of new centres heading into the pandemic-delayed season. The team acquired Clint Capela from Houston in a trade-deadline deal last season, though he was injured at the time and didn't get a chance to play for Atlanta before the season was halted by the coronavirus.The Hawks also had another pick in Wednesday night's draft, a second-round selection at No. 50 overall.___Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPaul Newberry, The Associated Press
Cole Anthony spent his lone year in college battling injuries and still put up big numbers. The Orlando Magic can’t wait to see what he’s capable of when fully healthy.The Magic took the former North Carolina guard — and son of longtime NBA guard Greg Anthony — with the No. 15 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-3 Anthony led the Tar Heels in scoring at 18.5 points per game last season, his lone season at the college level.“I’m healthy now and I just can’t wait to get out there and play. ... This is the best moment of my life right here,” a teary Anthony said on the ESPN telecast of the draft. “Nothing compares to this moment right here. Maybe birth.”With Anthony — who endured some knee issues in college and played much of last year at less than 100% — the Magic could essentially be adding two first-round picks to their roster for this coming season. Orlando used the No. 16 pick last year on forward Chuma Okeke, who missed last season while recovering from a torn left ACL. The Magic signed Okeke on Monday.Orlando went 33-40 last season, getting to the playoffs for a second consecutive year and falling in the first round to Milwaukee. Markelle Fultz, a former No. 1 overall pick, emerged as the team’s starting point guard and averaged 12.1 points along with a team-best 5.1 assists, but the Magic clearly need some additional offensive punch after finishing last season 24th leaguewide in points per game.Anthony could help: He had 20 or more points in each of his first three college games, including what became a season-best 34 in his debut against Notre Dame.The Magic were not scheduled to have a second-round pick. They entered the draft in possession of a second-rounder — No. 45 — but traded that pick Wednesday afternoon to Milwaukee for two future-second round selections. One of those will be conveyed in either 2022, 2023 or 2024; the other is coming to Orlando in 2026.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Trevor Ariza and the 16th pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for a future first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Detroit already had the seventh pick in this year's draft.The Philadelphia 76ers sent Al Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City, and the Minnesota Timberwolves reacquired point guard Ricky Rubio in a separate trade with the Thunder.A person with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday the Sixers will receive Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Thunder. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced.The Sixers also sent a 2025 first-round pick protected from 1-6 overall and the 34th selection in Wednesday’s draft to the Thunder, along with the rights to European point guard Vasilije Micic.Minnesota reached an agreement with Oklahoma City, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, to send the 17th pick to the Thunder for the 25th and 28th overall selections and Rubio. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced. Deals involving players can’t be finalized until free agency officially begins on Sunday for salary cap purposes.The Timberwolves obtained the 17th pick, which originally belonged to Brooklyn, from Atlanta in a four-team, 12-player, three-pick trade in February. The Thunder added the 28th pick and Danny Green in a yet-to-be-finalized agreement that will send Dennis Schröder to the Los Angeles Lakers.The 30-year-old Rubio spent his first six NBA seasons with Minnesota.The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz.The Knicks acquired the No. 23 selection from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz.New York also received the draft rights to Croatian centre Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe.___AP Sports Writers Noah Trister and Dave Campbell contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics selected Vanderbilt shooting guard Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.A 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore, Nesmith was averaging 23 points and shooting 51% in 14 games before a foot injury. The Celtics also entered the night with the 26th and 30th picks in the first round and No. 17 in the second.Basketball boss Danny Ainge was working to package the picks to move up in the first round but was unable to find a deal.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press
The Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft Wednesday night, adding depth to a backcourt that is almost certain to undergo significant changes.Haliburton averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 assists during his sophomore season at Iowa State. He shot better than 42% from 3-point range during his college career.Considered one of the best guards available in the draft, the 6-foot-5 Haliburton was projected to go as high as the Top 5 but fell to the Kings, where he will join point guard De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento’s backcourt.“It is an amazing night,” Haliburton told ESPN after being drafted. “I’m in the perfect spot. Sacramento is the perfect spot for me."The Kings’ 14-year playoff drought is the longest active streak in the NBA and the second-longest drought in league history. First-year Sacramento general manager Monte McNair, armed with four picks in this year’s draft, is hoping to build around Fox and Marvin Bagley III, the second overall pick in 2018.Adding Haliburton is the first step.While Fox will continue to lead the offence, Haliburton should help improve Sacramento’s uneven defence.__More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Wagaman, The Associated Press