Critical Heart Surgeries Continue Amid Fighting in Ukraine

A surgeon at a cardiology hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, told Ukrainian Witness how operations are continuing for the most critical patients despite ongoing fighting in the country.

During interview footage posted by Ukrainian Witness, cardiac surgeon Gleb Yemets says that critical operations are still being carried out at the hospital, free of charge for those who need them.

According to a translation provided by Ukrainian Witness, Yemets said: “We have been doing surgeries on critical patients. If not for their surgeries they wouldn’t get a chance to live to see our victory.”

He said the hospital had also treated soldiers injured during fighting. Credit: Ukrainian Witness via Storyful

