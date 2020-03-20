Critical Care Nurse Pleas for End to Panic Buying After Failed Supermarket Shopping Attempt

In a heartfelt post to social media, a nurse with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service in York pleaded to stop panic buying at supermarkets after reporting to not be able to get any fresh food after a shift at the hospital.

“I’ve just finished 48 hours of work. I just wanted to get some stuff in for the next 48 hours. There’s no fruit, there’s no vegetables,” Dawn Billbrough said.

“You just need to stop it,” she said addressing people clearing shelves in supermarkets amid coronavirus-related panic buying.

By March 19 there were 3,269 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and 144 patients who tested positive had died, according to health authorities. Credit: Dawn Billbrough via Storyful