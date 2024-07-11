Cristopher Sánchez strikes out five batters

- Advertisement
"This is inexcusable."
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Glasnow was on pace to shatter his career-high workload this season.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lionel Messi got his first goal of the 2024 Copa América, and Argentina reached the final with a 2-0 win over Canada in Tuesday's semifinal.
Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, has yet to participate in training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.
In today’s edition: Cooper Flagg puts on a show, the last Americans standing, from the campaign trail to the mound, and more.
Boise State had to scramble for backup sites since the Mountain West is holding its media days at a casino that has a 21-and-over policy.
Dan Hurley chose UConn over the NBA, and UConn is rewarding him handsomely.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free-agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."