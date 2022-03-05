Crisis in Ukraine weighs on Iran nuclear deal

STORY: The crisis in Ukraine is now imperiling another fraught international effort - the Iran nuclear deal.

Shortly after Tehran said it had agreed to a roadmap with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues which could help revive the 2015 nuclear deal - a new wrinkle from Russia.

Russia is demanding written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow over its invasion into Ukraine would not damage Russian cooperation with Iran.

One senior Iranian official told Reuters on Saturday that Russia's move was “not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said limitations due to new sanctions had become a stumbling block for the Iran nuclear deal, warning the West that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account.

Two diplomats, one of them not directly involved in the talks, said China also has demanded written guarantees that its companies doing business in Iran wouldn't be affected by U.S. sanctions.

On Friday the parties involved in Vienna talks said they were close to reaching an agreement.

But demands from Russia and China may complicate efforts to seal a nuclear deal at a time when an agreement looked likely.

Since 2019, Tehran has breached the deal's nuclear limits and gone well beyond, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output. Iran denies it has ever sought to acquire nuclear weapons.

