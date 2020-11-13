Crisis Management: Cruise line investments “make a lot of sense”

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is sinking an additional $500 million into U.S cruise line Viking Cruises, a sign of confidence that the industry that has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic will be making a comeback.





“While the pandemic has posed many challenges, we have strong conviction that Viking’s unique global offering in the cruise industry will continue to be sought out by many guests well into the future," CPP Investments managing director Bill MacKenzie said.





The cruise industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with operations suspended around the world. But strategy expert Mark Satov tells Yahoo Finance Canada's Alicja Siekierska that cruise lines are still a good investment, particularly in a world of low interest rates.