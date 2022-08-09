Crisis Control Ministry prepares for 18th Shmedfest in Winston-Salem

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Serena Williams says she will retire from tennis following the U-S Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who is in Toronto taking part in the National Bank Open, made the announcement in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote. She said she wasn't sure she'd be able to look at the magazine when the issue hit newstands, "knowing that this is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California,