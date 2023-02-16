New criminal charges filed against Vacaville oral surgeon accused of sexual assault

A former Vacaville oral surgeon is facing new sexual assault charges months after KCRA 3 Investigates first reported some of his patients had come forward to report he assaulted them. Court documents recently obtained by KCRA 3 outline the new charges of sexual assault and battery against David Evans Webb. The new misdemeanor criminal complaints went before a Superior Court of California judge in Solano County Wednesday. Webb's attorney spoke on behalf of his client outside the courthouse and said that Webb maintains his innocence. KCRA 3's Melanie Wingo reports.

