New criminal charges filed against Vacaville oral surgeon accused of sexual assault

Storyful

Charges have been dismissed against a reporter who was arrested at a February 8 press conference on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the state attorney general said in a statement on Wednesday, February 15.Evan Lambert, a reporter with NewsNation, had been waiting for a delayed news conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at East Palestine Elementary School on February 8.According to NewsNation, Lambert was doing a live report while DeWine was speaking about the cleanup efforts after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in the area.Bodycam footage released by Ohio State Highway Patrol shows officers asking Lambert to stop broadcasting but Lambert concludes the segment. Officers then tell Lambert to leave, to which Lambert says “it’s his job” to be at the news conference.Officers then force Lambert out of the school gym into a foyer, pin him to the ground, handcuff and arrest him. Lambert was charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to reports.Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said his office had reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence and was dismissing the charges against Lambert as they were unsupported by sufficient evidence.“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter,” Yost added. Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Storyful